The 2022 Section 3 High School Football season is still over five months from kickoff and the anticipation is building. Wednesday the section released each team’s 2022 schedule.
CLASS B SOUTHWEST DIVISION
Chittenango
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|*Camden
|A
|16-Sep
|6:30 PM
|*CVA
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Homer
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Cortland
|A
|7-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Westhill
|A
|14-Oct
|6:30 PM
|ITC
|H
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|*South Jefferson
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Cortland
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30 PM
|*South Jefferson
|H
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|*Camden
|A
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Westhill
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Chittenango
|H
|7-Oct
|6:00 PM
|ITC
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|*Oneida
|A
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Homer
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/Crossover
Homer
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|*CVA
|H
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|*Oneida
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Chittenango
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00 PM
|ITC
|H
|7-Oct
|7:00 PM
|*Indian River
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Westhill
|H
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Cortland
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
Syracuse ITC
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Oneida
|A
|16-Sep
|6:00 PM
|* Indian River
|H
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* C V A
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Homer
|A
|7-Oct
|6:00 PM
|Cortland
|H
|14-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Chittenango
|A
|21-Oct
|6:00 PM
|Westhill
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
Westhill
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Oswego
|H
|9-Sep
|* Norwich
|A
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* South Jefferson
|A
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Cortland
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Camden
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Chittenango
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Homer
|A
|21-Oct
|6:00 PM
|ITC
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
CLASS B NORTHEAST DIVISION
Camden
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Chittenango
|H
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Cortland
|H
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Oneida
|A
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Westhill
|A
|8-Oct
|6:00 PM
|South Jefferson
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Indian River
|A
|21-Oct
|7:00 PM
|CVA
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
Central Valley Academy
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|2-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Fonda-Fultonville
|H
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Homer
|A
|16-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Chittenango
|A
|23-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* ITC
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|Indian Rver
|H
|7-Oct
|6:30 PM
|Oneida
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|South Jefferson
|A
|21-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Camden
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
Indian River
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Carthage
|A
|16-Sep
|6:00 PM
|* ITC
|A
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|South Jefferson
|H
|30-Sep
|6:30 PM
|CVA
|A
|7-Oct
|7:00 PM
|* Homer
|H
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Camden
|H
|21-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Oneida
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
Oneida
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|*ITC
|H
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Homer
|A
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Camden
|H
|30-Sep
|7:00 PM
|South Jefferson
|A
|7-Oct
|6:30 PM
|CVA
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|* Cortland
|H
|21-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Indian River
|H
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover
South Jefferson
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|H/A
|3-Sep
|Scrimmage
|9-Sep
|6:30 PM
|* Cortland
|A
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|* Westhill
|H
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Indian River
|A
|30-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Oneida
|H
|8-Oct
|6:00 PM
|Camden
|A
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|CVA
|H
|21-Oct
|6:30 PM
|*Chittenango
|A
|28-Oct
|Playoffs/crossover