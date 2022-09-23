We’ve hit week three of the high school football season. The Fever made 12 stops across Section III tonight, bringing you highlights from the gridiron. If you missed any of the action, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week 3 Scoreboard:

Class AA

C-NS – 41

Baldwinsville – 19

UPrep – 39

Liverpool – 7

Class A

Fayetteville-Manlius – 34

ESM – 6

Class B

Homer – 49

Chittenango – 35

Westhill – 28

Cortland – 0

Camden – 39

Oneida – 20

Central Valley Academy – 35

Syracuse ITC – 7

Class C

Cazenovia – 28

Solvay – 21

General Brown – 49

Skaneateles – 7

Adirondack – 44

Southern Hills – 7

Class D

Cato-Meridian – 8

Mount Markham – 33

Little Falls – 34

Onondaga – 6

Sandy Creek – 14

Sherburne-Earlville – 6

Independent

Central Square – 34

Mexico – 6

Fulton – 41

PSLA at Fowler – 8

Nottingham – 24

Oswego – 0

8-man

Weedsport – 0

South Lewis – 34