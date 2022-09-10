SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday Night Fever made its return, as NewsChannel 9 covered 14 games across Section III during Week One of the high school football season. To watch the highlights, click on the video player above.

Here’s a look at the Week One Scoreboard:

Class AA



CBA – 44

Proctor – 6

C-NS – 28

Monroe-Woodbury – 14

Baldwinsville – 55

RFA – 13

Class A



Auburn – 12

ESM – 6 OT

Whitesboro – 28

Corcoran – 13

F-M – 49

Watertown – 0

Class B

Camden – 43

Chittenango – 24

Homer – 16

CVA – 12

Oneida – 26

Syracuse ITC – 24

Westhill – 40

Norwich – 34

South Jefferson – 18

Cortland – 7

Class C

Bishop Ludden – 31

Clinton – 14

Cazenovia – 33

Skaneateles – 10

Canastota – 37

Southern Hills – 6

General Brown – 66

V-V-S – 0

Marcellus – 9

Solvay – 7

Class D

Sandy Creek – 35

Onondaga – 0

8-Man

Frankfort-Schuyler – 30

Weedsport – 26

Independent

Phoenix – 40

Port Byron/Union Springs – 36