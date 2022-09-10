SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday Night Fever made its return, as NewsChannel 9 covered 14 games across Section III during Week One of the high school football season. To watch the highlights, click on the video player above.
Vote for this week’s hot play
Here’s a look at the Week One Scoreboard:
Class AA
CBA – 44
Proctor – 6
C-NS – 28
Monroe-Woodbury – 14
Baldwinsville – 55
RFA – 13
Class A
Auburn – 12
ESM – 6 OT
Whitesboro – 28
Corcoran – 13
F-M – 49
Watertown – 0
Class B
Camden – 43
Chittenango – 24
Homer – 16
CVA – 12
Oneida – 26
Syracuse ITC – 24
Westhill – 40
Norwich – 34
South Jefferson – 18
Cortland – 7
Class C
Bishop Ludden – 31
Clinton – 14
Cazenovia – 33
Skaneateles – 10
Canastota – 37
Southern Hills – 6
General Brown – 66
V-V-S – 0
Marcellus – 9
Solvay – 7
Class D
Sandy Creek – 35
Onondaga – 0
8-Man
Frankfort-Schuyler – 30
Weedsport – 26
Independent
Phoenix – 40
Port Byron/Union Springs – 36