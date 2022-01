MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Auburn girls basketball team used a strong second half comeback on Wednesday night, edging F-M 46 to 42. The win extends the Maroons winning streak to ten straight games.

Leah Middleton led the way for Auburn, scoring a game-high 23 points. Evie Kawa paced the Hornets with 15 points in the loss.

With the win, Auburn improves to 12-2 this season.