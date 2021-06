AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Auburn girls lacrosse team won their first section title Saturday defeating Fayetteville-Manlius 19-8.

The Maroons were led by Gracie Giannettino and Natalie Calandra-Ryan who netted four goals each. Giannettino also added five assists.

Auburn finishes the season unbeaten at 15-0 and 11-0 in the SCAC.