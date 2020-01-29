Baldwinsville boys hold off Nottingham

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

With three weeks left in the regular season, the Baldwinsville boys picked up a key road win at Nottingham on Tuesday night, edging the Bulldogs 60-56.

JJ Starling led the Bees with a game-high 25 points. Jaden Ezomo paced the Bulldogs with 22 points in the loss.

Baldwinsville improves to 11-4 on the season. Nottingham saw their three-game winning streak snapped, falling to 9-7 overall.