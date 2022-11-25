The Baldwinsville girls basketball team opened the season with a 56-46 win over CBA as part of the Bill Middleton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday afternoon.

B’ville senior Kyrah Wilbur led the way with a game-high 19 points. Carlie Young added 15 points for the Bees in the win over the Brothers. Chianna Williams paced CBA with 11 points in the loss.

Baldwinsville will square off against Jamesville-DeWitt in the championship game on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CBA will take on Utica Notre Dame in the consolation game at 2:15 p.m.