Baldwinsville girls top J-D behind two goals from Mimas High School Sports Posted: Oct 10, 2020 / 12:39 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 10, 2020 / 12:39 AM EDT BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville girls soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday. Bees senior Hannah Mimas scored two goals to pace the offense, scoring once in both halves.
