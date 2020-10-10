Baldwinsville girls top J-D behind two goals from Mimas

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville girls soccer team improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday.

Bees senior Hannah Mimas scored two goals to pace the offense, scoring once in both halves.

