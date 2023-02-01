LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a matchup of the top two teams in Section III, Baldwinsville edged West Genesee 5-4 on Tuesday night.

It was the Bees first win against the Wildcats since the Section III semifinals in 2018 (shootout win by Baldwinsville). Garrett Sutton had two goals in the win for Baldwinsville. Will Schneid had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats in the loss.

Baldwinsville (14-1) has won 13 straight games since falling to West Genesee back on November 30th. The Bees return to action on Wednesday at home against Mohawk Valley. West Genesee (14-3) will hosts Syracuse on Thursday at Shove Park.