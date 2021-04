BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Baldwinsville hosted Corcoran Friday. The Bee’s secured its first win of the season shutting out Cougars 20-0. Baldwinsville improve to 1-1.

It was a defensive battle early on. It was scoreless at the half. The Bee’s made some halftime adjustments and came out strong in the 3rd quarter.

Baldwinsville will hit the road to face Nottingham next week.