BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After trailing for most of the game, Baldwinsville would score a late touchdown and convert a two-point conversion rallying to beat West Genesee 14-13 in both teams season openers.

The Bees improve to 1-0 on the season. The Wildcats drop to 0-1.

Baldwinsville will face RFA at 6:00 p.m. on September 9th. As of right now, West Genesee’s week two game against Indian River has been postponed due to Covid problems with the Warriors.