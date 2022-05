BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Baldwinsville boys continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, defeating F-M 14-8 on Senior Night.

The Bees, the 25th ranked team in the nation according to the latest high school Nike/USA Lacrosse poll, improved to 12-1 on the season.

Keegan Lynch paced the Bees with five goals and three assists. Carson Dyl added four goals.

Baldwinsville will look to stay unbeaten against Section III teams on Thursday when they travel to Liverpool.