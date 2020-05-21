Baldwinsville’s Jason Savacool named the Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Baldwinsville senior Jason Savacool continues to solidify his place as one of the best young pitches in the country after being named the 2019-20 Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year.

He is the second C.W. Baker high school baseball player to ever win the award. Scott Blewett won the award back in 2014 before being drafted by the Royals. Savacool is the first Section III athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year award since C-NS’ Jeremiah Willis won the New York male track athlete award in 2018.

Savacool suited up for the USA Baseball U18 National team in 2019 helping the US to a silver medal in the Baseball World Cup in September. He finishes his Baldwinsville career with an 18-3 record and a 1.31 ERA. He also led the Bees to the state championship game in 2018.

Savacool is committed to Maryland for the fall, but is listed as the No. 157 prospect on MLB.com’s Top 200 Draft list. The MLB Draft is scheduled to be held virtually from June 10-11.

The Bees senior is now in the running for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award as well.