Big second half lifts C-NS past Henninger in week two football action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS picked up a 41-6 road win at Henninger on Friday night.

The Black Knights took the early lead on a Jahkese Rivers pass to Eric Sparkman for a 52-yard touchdown.

The Northstars would tie the game up at six a few minutes later, on a Jamar Ballard rushing touchdown.

With just over a minute to play in the first half, C-NS took their first lead, as JJ Razmovski connected with Matt Klamm on a scoring strike.

C-NS would outscore Henninger 28-0 in the second half.

The Northstars improve to 2-0. The Black Knights drop to 1-1.