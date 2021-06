SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Trailing 4-1, the Skaneateles Lakers ripped off seven straight goals on their way to a 13-6 win over South Jefferson.

Max Wamp and Colin Morrissey each scored three goals for the Lakers in the win. Grayson Brunelle added two goals and four assists for Skaneateles.

Skaneateles will host LaFayette on Thursday in the Section III Class D semifinals.