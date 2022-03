SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Bishop Grimes Cobras fell to General Brown in the Section III Class B championship 47-26. This is the Lions first Section III title for the first time in 20 years.

Rosalie Vincent led the way for the Cobras with 11 points. Emma Dupee knocked down 22 points for General Brown.

The Lions will face Section IV champions next Sunday in Binghamton.