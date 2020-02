SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As we have all season, NewsChannel 9 brought another ‘Game of the Week’ live on LocalSYR.com.

Bishop Grimes edged Solvay 35-26 behind 10 points each from Jenna Sloan and Rhonee Shea Pal.

Tazz Pitts led Solvay with 10 points.