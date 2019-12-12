Bishop Ludden remains undefeated with big night from Kaigler

High School Sports
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Bishop Ludden has started the season on a nice note.

The Gaelic Knights took down Rome Free Academy 68-61 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0. Seniors Mykell Kaigler and Monte Johnson led the way with 31 and 19, respectively.

