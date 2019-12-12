Bishop Ludden remains undefeated with big night from Kaigler High School Sports Posted: Dec 11, 2019 / 11:53 PM EST / Updated: Dec 11, 2019 / 11:53 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Bishop Ludden has started the season on a nice note. The Gaelic Knights took down Rome Free Academy 68-61 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0. Seniors Mykell Kaigler and Monte Johnson led the way with 31 and 19, respectively.
