SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Bishop Ludden beat Jamesville-Dewitt 68-36 in the Class A championship. This is the Gaelic Knights first Section III title since 2018.



Amarah Streiff led the way for Bishop Ludden with 24 points. Kaitlyn Kibling added 12 points.

Gaelic Knights advance to the regional final next Saturday at C-NS.