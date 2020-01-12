Buddy Wleklinski wins his 500th career game as CBA tops Solvay

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) -- It was clear from just a few minutes of talking with the CBA and Westhill girls basketball teams that both squads love to push the ball. This could make for an exciting high paced game when these two teams meet up on Monday night for NewsChannel 9's Game of the Week.

"We like to go up and down as fast as we can," CBA girls basketball head coach John Niland said. "It forces other teams to play faster than they're capable of play, maybe not capable, but they haven't seen it yet."