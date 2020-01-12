Closings
Buddy Wleklinski wins his 500th career game as CBA tops Solvay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – CBA rushed past Solvay with a big third quarter to win 67-47.

The victory represents the 500th career win for longtime head coach Buddy Wleklinski. He is the seventh Section III coach to win 500 or more games.

Dan Anderson led CBA with 19 points. Sam Haas and Jason Boule both reached double figures with 17 and 12, respectively. Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Brock Bagozzi had 15 to lead Solvay.

