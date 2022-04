BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville boys lacrosse team shutout Canandaigua 6-0 Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 this season.

Carson Dyl led the Bees attack with three points. Dyl, Ryan Hollenbeck, and Leo Johnson all scored two goals. Johnson tallied both of his goals in the second half.

Baldwinsville will host Cicero-North Syracuse this Tuesday.