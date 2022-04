CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former OCC coaching legend Chuck Wilbur in his first season at the helm of the Cicero-North Syracuse boys lacrosse program. The Northstars getting it done at home Saturday afternoon beating Bethlehem 11-7.

C-NS had a big second quarter netting five goals to lead 7-4 at the break.

Mason Blakeman led the Northstars attack with five goals and one assist.

C-NS improves to 1-0 this season and will face New Hartford on road this Thursday.