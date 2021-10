CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down by a goal with less than 20 minutes to play, C-NS rallied for a 2-1 overtime win against Utica Proctor on Wednesday night.

Michael Rockwell scored both goals for the Northstars in the win over the Raiders.

C-NS advances to the Section III Class AA semifinals. The Northstars will face the winner of top-seed F-M and PSLA at Fowler.