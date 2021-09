SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cicero-North Syracuse fell in its season opener to Clifton High School out of New Jersey 32-13 Friday night in the Kickoff Classic at the Dome.

The Northstars drop to 0-1 on the season.

C-NS will face Nottingham on the road at 6:30 p.m. on September 10th.