C-NS falls to McQuaid in state football semifinals

High School Sports
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cicero-North Syracuse Northstars made a magical run to its third straight state semifinals, but once again came up short of playing for a state title.

The 14th ranked Northstars fell to No. 4 McQuaid Jesuit 42-28 in the Class AA semifinals.

C-NS grabbed an early 7-0 lead and led once again at 14-7, but 21 straight points from the Knights was too much to overcome despite a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Northstars finish the season at 8-4.

