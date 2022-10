CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

C-NS raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, defeating RFA on Senior Night 43-7.

La’Quan Lemon rushed for two touchdowns in the first, helping the Northstars to the win.

C-NS has won four straight games, improving to 6-1 this season.

The Northstars can lock up the two-seed for the Section III Class AA playoffs with a win next week at Utica Proctor.