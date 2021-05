CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In an early season SCAC Metro Division showdown, the C-NS girls edged Baldwinsville 11-10 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Francesca Tortora scored the game-winning goal for the Northstars. Tortora led the way for C-NS with seven points. Molly Molchanoff added five goals in the Northstars win over the Bees. Emma Gebhardt scored six goals to pace the Bees.

C-NS improves to 6-1 overall. Baldwinsville drops to 4-2.