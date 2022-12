CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cicero-North Syracuse girls beat Elmira 69-54 in their season opener Saturday.

The Northstars raced out to a 9-0 lead. Maddy Howell led the way for C-NS with 17 points. Howell was one of four players that scored in double figures.

C-NS will hit the road to face Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.