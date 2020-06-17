C-NS hires new boys and girls basketball coaches

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – C-NS high school has made changes to both its girls and boys basketball teams by hiring new head coaches.

Jamesville-DeWitt’s Rob Siechen will take over the Northstars girls teams. He replaces Eric Smith who coached at C-NS for more than a decade.

Former Tully basketball star Kyle Martin takes over the boys program, replacing John Haas.

Martin was the head coach at SUNY Purchase where he spent five years going 82-53. He has also spent time as an assistant at Morrisville State and Hamilton College. Before coaching, Martin was a star for Tully on the basketball court and attended Hudson Valley Community College before eventually attending Albany to play lacrosse.

Siechen spent 15 years at J-D winning three straight state titles from 2016-2018 and eight straight Section III titles. He has also taught chemistry at C-NS for 20 years and says part of the main decision to join the Northstars was to watch his son Robbie play in his junior season.

The C-NS girls program won back to back titles in 2011 and 2012 while Breanna Stewart was in green and blue and was looking for third state title when the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.