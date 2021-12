EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS boys snapped their two-game losing streak, defeating Watertown 61 to 44 on Tuesday afternoon at the ESM Holiday Tournament.

Robbie Siechen and Reece Congel combined to score 32 points in the win over the Cyclones. Joel Davis scored a game-high 24 points for Watertown in the loss.

C-NS improves to 6-2 overall. The Northstars will face ESM on Wednesday in the Holiday Tournament Championship Game.