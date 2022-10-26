SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After 96 minutes of scoreless action, it would be an unlikely hero scoring the game-winning goal for the C-NS boys soccer team.

Goalie Wyatt Dupell converted a free kick from the opposite side of midfield, lifting the Northstars to a 1-0 win over top-seed F-M in the Section III Class AA semifinals.

In the second overtime, Dupell launched one into the box, that hit off the head of a Hornets defender before finding its way to the back of the net.

Dupell finished with nine saves, to go along with the game-winning goal.

C-NS the four-seed, advances to the Section III Class AA Championship game to face six-seed West Genesee. The Wildcats defeated Utica Proctor 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night.

The Class AA Finals will be next Tuesday at Phoenix High School at 7 p.m.