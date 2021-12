EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The C-NS boys used a 21-5 second quarter outburst on their way to a 58 to 37 Holiday Tournament Championship win over ESM.

Andrew Benedict and Reece Congel combined to score 37 points in the Northstars win over the Spartans.

C-NS improves to seven and two on the season. ESM drops to two and five.