SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Cicero-North Syracuse football team defeated Baldwinsville 35-21 in the Section III Class AA Championship Saturday night in the Carrier Dome.

Farouk Ibrahim Jr. and Jason Bartlett led the way for the Northstars, scoring two touchdowns each.

Cicero-North Syracuse has now won the last four Section III Class AA titles.

C-NS will face Corning (Section IV champion) at Vestal High school next Saturday in the state quarterfinals.