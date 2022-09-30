SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two unbeaten teams in Section III Class B, Camden pulled away in the second half defeating Westhill 54-28.

The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 26-0 in the final 24 minutes.

Connor Dean threw for two touchdowns and added one more on the ground, helping Camden stay unbeaten. Taden Chester and Collin White both had a pair of receiving touchdowns for the Warriors in the loss.

Camden (4-0) returns to action next Saturday hosting South Jefferson. Westhill (4-1) will look to bounce back next Friday at home against Chittenango.