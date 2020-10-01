Cato-Meridian High School pushes fall sports to the spring

CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cato-Meridian High School has opted to push fall sports to the spring.

A few weeks ago, Section III took a survey of its members and asked how they would prefer to handle fall sports. The result of the votes was that 58% voted to move forward with playing fall sports in the fall, but 42% requested a delay until the spring. Even though Section III went with the majority, some schools still opted out and will play fall sports in the spring. Cato-Meridian joined that list on Wednesday night.

The school will play all fall sports in March, but does plan to start winter sports on time at the end of November.

The Cato-Meridian School District has been dealing with a couple of positive COVID-19 cases among students in its district.