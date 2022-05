SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Cazenovia edged Marcellus 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at OCC in the Section III Class B Baseball semis.

Jack Byrnes picked up the win for the Lakers, striking out ten in 6.2 innings of work.

Cazenovia, the eight seed in the Class B Tournament advances to the finals to face Westhill. The Championship Game is set for Monday at OCC.