Cazenovia remains unbeaten taking down PSLA at Fowler

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cazenovia took part in the Syracuse City School District Basketball tournament taking on PSLA at Fowler.

The Lakers improved to 6-0 with a 67-48 win. Freshman Alex Moesch had 19 points to lead the way.

