Cazenovia remains unbeaten taking down PSLA at Fowler High School Sports Posted: Dec 14, 2019 / 07:08 PM EST / Updated: Dec 14, 2019 / 07:08 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cazenovia took part in the Syracuse City School District Basketball tournament taking on PSLA at Fowler. The Lakers improved to 6-0 with a 67-48 win. Freshman Alex Moesch had 19 points to lead the way.
