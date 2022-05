SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys lacrosse team bounced back from its first loss, cruising past New Hartford on Thursday 12-5.

The Brothers raced out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back.

Andrew Kohlbrenner led the way with four goals and two assists. Joey Papa chipped in three goals and three assists.

CBA improves to 8-1 on the season. The Brothers return to action on Saturday at Baldwinsville.