POTSDAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Christian Brothers Academy opened the boys soccer state tournament with a 4-0 win over Massena (Section X Championship) on Wednesday night at Potsdam High School.

Connor Morgia, Will Harrigan, Jack Griffith and Santiago Betancourt-Trompa all scored goals in the win for the Brothers.

CBA advances to the NYSPHSAA Class A quarterfinals to face Columbia (Section II Champion) on Saturday at Schuylerville High School.

On the girls side, Westhill shutout Gouverneur 5-0 in opening round of the state playoffs.

Lily Kinsella had a pair of goals in the win for the Warriors.

Westhill moves on to the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinals to face Saranac (Section VII Champion) on Saturday.