SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Ten different CBA players scored as the Brothers cruised past Chittenango 19-3.

Declan Landers paced the Brothers attack with seven goals. Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson chipped in three goals and three assists.

CBA advances to the Section III Class C semifinals to face Homer on Thursday. That game will be played at Alibrandi Stadium.