SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After a football state championship caused CBA to delay the start of its season, the Brothers earned a come-from-behind 62-54 overtime win over Nottingham in its season opener.

Dan Anderson led the way for CBA, scoring 20 points. Amarri Pitts added 17 for the Brothers in the win over the Bulldogs. Nottingham was led by Syinith Clark, who scored 17 points in the loss.

CBA has now won 27 straight games.