CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In the game of the night, Christian Brothers Academy edged Chittenango 55-53 on the boys hardwood.

With less than two seconds to play, Chittenango’s Alex Moesch tied the game with two free throws. CBA’s Braeden Burns would inbound the ball the length of the floor to Luke Boule who laid it in at the buzzer.

Steve DeRegis and Boule combined to scored 29 points for CBA. Chittenango was led by Ryan Moesch, who poured in a game-high 20 points.

Back on December 2nd, Chittenango edged CBA 72-71.

CBA (8-3) will travel to Bishop Grimes on Friday to take on the Cobras. Chittenango (7-2) hits the road to take on Cazenovia on Thursday.