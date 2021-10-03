CBA & F-M soccer teams hold annual ‘Red Out’ games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On Saturday the CBA and F-M soccer teams came together to raise money for the American Heart Association. This is the 9th year of the ‘Red Out’ event honoring ‘07 Fayetteville-Manlius grad, Lauren Papaleo who died in 2012 of a heart related illness.

Over $3,200 dollars were raised on Saturday, to be donated to the American Heart Association.

As for the two games, the F-M boys improved to 11-0-1 defeating CBA 2-1. The Hornets made it a clean sweep on the girls side, defeating the Brothers 6-0.