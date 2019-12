SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The CBA girls hosted Corcoran looking for their sixth win to open the season.

Behind a game-high 23 points from Leana Heitmann, the Brothers took down the Cougars 74-38. Brooke Jarvis also added 16 for CBA.

CBA is now 6-0. Corcoran is 1-3.