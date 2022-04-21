SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In front of a few hundred friends, family and faculty CBA held a special state championship recognition ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony honored the State Champion Brothers Football team, who won the 2021 Class A title this past season. CBA freshman bowler Eliana Occhino was also recognition. Occhino was a member of the Section III team that won the team state title in March.

New York State Senator John Mannion and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon were also on hand. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon handed out a special CBA state champions proclamation.

Individual athletes were also be recognized for qualifying for State Competition in their sports. They are: Bella Cannizzo (cross country); Cooper Groat (cross country/indoor track); Joseph McMahon (cross country); Michael McMahon (cross country); Misha Kabunov (swimming & diving) and Giselle Vlassis (tennis).

In addition, CBA was awarded the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Award of Excellence Award. To earn this prestigious award, all 25 varsity teams must achieve a cumulative GPA of 90 percent or higher during their sports seasons.