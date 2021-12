SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The CBA boys basketball team put up 20 points in the first quarter on their way to an 83-67 win over St. Joe’s out of Buffalo.

Dan Anderson scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter. The Brothers had four players in double figures, as Braeden Burns chipped in 16 points and Joe Nicholson added 15 points.

CBA extends its winning streak to 33 straight games. The Brothers are a perfect 7-0 this season.