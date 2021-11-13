CBA takes down Indian River For Section III Class A Title

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Christian Brothers Academy defeated Indian River 61-26 for the Section III Class A Championship on Friday night at the Carrier Dome.

It’s CBA’s first Section III title since 2016 (Won Class AA title that year).

Former NewsChannel 9 athlete of the week Jordan Rae and wide receiver Syair Torrence connected for three touchdowns in the first half. Rae finished with over 300 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

CBA will face Union-Endicott, the Section IV champion in the State Quarterfinals next Friday night at Vestal High School.

