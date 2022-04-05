SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse standout Ryan Powell made his head coaching debut at Christian Brothers Academy, as the Brothers played host to West Genesee Tuesday evening. The Brothers defeated the Wildcats 11-9.

CBA’S Declan Landers led the the attack with five goals on the day along with one assist. Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Dan Anderson added two goals and two assists for the Brothers. West Genesee’s Liam Burns led the Wildcats with five points.

CBA is back in action on Thursday at Skaneateles. West Genesee will hosts ESM on Thursday night at 7 pm.