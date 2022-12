EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Chittenango boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss, defeating Bishop Grimes on Tuesday night 79-76.

Alex and Ryan Moesch combined to scored 49 points in the win for the Bears. Deng Garang led all scorers with a game-high 27 points in the loss for the Cobras.

Chittenango (2-1) returns to action on Friday at Skaneateles. Bishop Grimes (2-1) will look to rebound from its first loss against University Prep on Saturday at Liverpool.