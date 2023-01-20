CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Chittenango senior Tyrus Kelly became the latest member of Section III’s 1,000 point club on Thursday night, helping the Bears to an 84-43 win over Mexico.

Kelly scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Ryan Moesch added 18 points in the Bears win. Mexico was led by Brayden Mack, who scored a team-high 19 points.

Chittenango (11-2) will look for its 5th straight win next Tuesday at home against Westhill. Mexico (3-9) returns to action Saturday hosting Indian River.